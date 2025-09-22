Tribal Groups in Jharkhand Stand Against Kurmi ST Status Demand

Various tribal groups in Jharkhand have united in opposition to a proposal granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Kurmi community. During a meeting held on Monday, tribal leaders decided to convene another discussion on September 28 with indigenous organizations in Ranchi to determine their next steps.

The protests, involving thousands squatting on railway tracks across the state under the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj (AKS) banner, resulted in significant train service disruptions. Over 100 trains faced cancellations, diversions, or short-terminations as protesters demanded ST status and Kurmali language recognition in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule.

In a demonstration near Raj Bhawan, tribal groups denounced the Kurmi community's demands. Tribal leader Laxmi Naryan Munda articulated concerns about protecting constitutional rights, while Jai Adivasi Kendriya Parishad's Niranjana Herenj Toppo criticized the blockade as undemocratic and illegal, suggesting it involved collusion with the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)