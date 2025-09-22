Unauthorized Procession Sparks Violence in Kashipur

Seven individuals, including the primary suspect, were detained on Monday in connection with arranging an unauthorized religious procession that resulted in violence in Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar district, officials reported.

According to reports, a procession emerged on Sunday night at Alikhan Chowk in the Bansfodan area, when a group began marching toward Valmiki Basti, holding banners displaying 'I Love Mohammad' and chanting slogans. The situation escalated as more people joined, leading to a commotion. Police attempting to intervene were met with assaults and saw government vehicles damaged. Notably, Sub-Inspector Anil Joshi was attacked during the clash.

Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra visited the site overnight, using CCTV and mobile footage to direct the prompt apprehension of those involved. Among the apprehended are Nadeem Akhtar, alleged to have orchestrated a gathering of 400-500 people, and six other individuals. Charges have been levied against Akhtar and the gathering participants under pertinent legal sections. Further, ten additional suspects are under interrogation as authorities enforce prohibitory orders and ramp up law enforcement presence to sustain calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)