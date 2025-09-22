Left Menu

Unauthorized Procession Sparks Violence in Kashipur

In Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar district, seven individuals, including the chief accused, were arrested for organizing an unauthorized religious procession. This event led to violence, including attacks on police and vandalism of government property. Authorities are maintaining strict vigilance to manage peace in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:16 IST
Unauthorized Procession Sparks Violence in Kashipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven individuals, including the primary suspect, were detained on Monday in connection with arranging an unauthorized religious procession that resulted in violence in Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar district, officials reported.

According to reports, a procession emerged on Sunday night at Alikhan Chowk in the Bansfodan area, when a group began marching toward Valmiki Basti, holding banners displaying 'I Love Mohammad' and chanting slogans. The situation escalated as more people joined, leading to a commotion. Police attempting to intervene were met with assaults and saw government vehicles damaged. Notably, Sub-Inspector Anil Joshi was attacked during the clash.

Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra visited the site overnight, using CCTV and mobile footage to direct the prompt apprehension of those involved. Among the apprehended are Nadeem Akhtar, alleged to have orchestrated a gathering of 400-500 people, and six other individuals. Charges have been levied against Akhtar and the gathering participants under pertinent legal sections. Further, ten additional suspects are under interrogation as authorities enforce prohibitory orders and ramp up law enforcement presence to sustain calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Reflects on Regret over Biden Reelection Concerns

Kamala Harris Reflects on Regret over Biden Reelection Concerns

 United States
3
Teen's Daring Journey: Afghan Boy Stows Away to Delhi in Aircraft's Landing Gear

Teen's Daring Journey: Afghan Boy Stows Away to Delhi in Aircraft's Landing ...

 India
4
Forging Stronger Ties: India-US Bilateral Relations on the Rise

Forging Stronger Ties: India-US Bilateral Relations on the Rise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025