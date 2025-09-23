Intensified Conflict: Hospitals Struggle Amid Escalating Clashes in Gaza

Gaza's health ministry announced the closure of two hospitals in Gaza City, as Israel's ground offensive intensifies with increasing bombardments. Al-Rantissi Children's Hospital experienced severe damage during an attack, while nearby Eye Hospital also suspended services due to ongoing assaults.

Jordan's state news agency Petra disclosed that constant bombardments prompted the relocation of its field hospital from Tel Al-Hawa to Khan Younis for the safety of its staff. This facility had served the area for over 16 years.

Amid deteriorating conditions, Israeli forces advance aggressively into Gaza City, targeting Hamas strongholds and causing significant disruption. The military's actions have heightened concerns over hostages, with Hamas recently releasing a video of a captive. Rights groups condemn the inhumane treatment of hostages as Israeli soldiers push deeper, causing civilian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)