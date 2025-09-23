Left Menu

Zelenskiy Discusses US Weapons Procurement Amid Counteroffensive Success

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in talks with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg about acquiring weapons from the United States. The discussions also covered Ukraine's recent military counteroffensive achievements near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk, as well as the ongoing cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 08:05 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Monday that he held talks with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg regarding Ukraine's proposal to procure weapons from the United States. The discussions focused on furthering military support amid ongoing conflicts.

Zelenskiy mentioned that he briefed Kellogg on the current situation at the military front, highlighting Ukraine's counteroffensive operations near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk as key achievements. This military success comes as a strategic win for Ukraine against external pressures.

The dialogue between Ukraine and the United States also extended to the broader bilateral cooperation, with Zelenskiy emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations. Details of the conversation were shared by Zelenskiy on the social media platform X, underscoring the significance of these diplomatic exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

