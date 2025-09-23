Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Monday that he held talks with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg regarding Ukraine's proposal to procure weapons from the United States. The discussions focused on furthering military support amid ongoing conflicts.

Zelenskiy mentioned that he briefed Kellogg on the current situation at the military front, highlighting Ukraine's counteroffensive operations near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk as key achievements. This military success comes as a strategic win for Ukraine against external pressures.

The dialogue between Ukraine and the United States also extended to the broader bilateral cooperation, with Zelenskiy emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations. Details of the conversation were shared by Zelenskiy on the social media platform X, underscoring the significance of these diplomatic exchanges.

