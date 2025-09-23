Tensions Rise as NATO Calls for Article 4 Talks After Russian Airspace Incursion

NATO is set to engage in formal consultations after Estonia accused three Russian fighter jets of unauthorized entry into its airspace last week. This violation has prompted tensions and tests the alliance's response capability to Russian threats.

The incursion lasted 12 minutes, occurring shortly after an incident where 20 Russian drones allegedly entered Polish airspace on September 10. In response, Poland requested Article 4 talks, leading NATO to launch 'Eastern Sentry,' an operation to strengthen its eastern defenses.

Article 4 of the NATO treaty allows member states to raise concerns about territorial integrity without automatically triggering military actions, unlike Article 5. The mechanism has been invoked twice within the past two weeks due to increased Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)