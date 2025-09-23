Left Menu

Tensions Rise as NATO Calls for Article 4 Talks After Russian Airspace Incursion

NATO will conduct formal discussions under Article 4, initiated by Estonia following an airspace violation by Russian jets. This incident underscores heightened tensions and tests NATO's defense strategies. Notably, it marks the second invocation of Article 4 in two weeks, amid ongoing concerns regarding Russian activities since Ukraine's invasion.

Updated: 23-09-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
NATO is set to engage in formal consultations after Estonia accused three Russian fighter jets of unauthorized entry into its airspace last week. This violation has prompted tensions and tests the alliance's response capability to Russian threats.

The incursion lasted 12 minutes, occurring shortly after an incident where 20 Russian drones allegedly entered Polish airspace on September 10. In response, Poland requested Article 4 talks, leading NATO to launch 'Eastern Sentry,' an operation to strengthen its eastern defenses.

Article 4 of the NATO treaty allows member states to raise concerns about territorial integrity without automatically triggering military actions, unlike Article 5. The mechanism has been invoked twice within the past two weeks due to increased Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

