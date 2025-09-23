West African Nations Withdraw from ICC, Criticize Colonial Remnants

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have severed ties with the International Criminal Court, branding it as a "tool of neocolonial repression." This decision deepens the diplomatic transformation in the Sahel, where these nations have experienced eight coups from 2020 to 2023.

The military-led countries have departed from ECOWAS to establish the Alliance of Sahel States, reframing their international relationships. They prioritize building closer connections with Russia, stepping away from traditional Western alliances. The ICC, with whom they had a long-term membership, is criticized by these nations for its perceived inability to address significant war crimes and genocide.

In regions plagued by Islamist militant insurgency, the trio faces severe security challenges. Allegations of atrocities by both militant groups and state forces have arisen. Despite an ongoing ICC investigation in Mali since 2013, these countries express dissatisfaction with the court's impact on justice and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)