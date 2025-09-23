West Africa's Break from The Hague: An Assertion of Sovereignty

In a significant geopolitical shift, military juntas ruling Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have announced their decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). This move is being justified by what the juntas describe as the ICC's selective justice practices.

The withdrawal marks a continuation of the changes following the coups that saw these juntas seize power, distancing themselves from traditional Western partners and regional bodies. Despite the ICC's global mandate against crimes such as genocide and war crimes, the juntas accuse it of serving as a tool of neocolonial repression.

This development also aligns with their growing political alignment with Russia, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin faces his own ICC arrest warrant. The planned exit from the ICC, which takes a year to finalize, echoes Hungary's similar recent decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)