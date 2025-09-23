Odisha's Migrant Labor Crisis: A Call for Action

The Labor Minister of Odisha revealed that over the course of five years, 289 migrant laborers from the state have lost their lives while working outside Odisha. Speaking to the Assembly, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia highlighted the alarming rise in deaths, with 120 fatalities reported in 2024 alone.

To combat these tragedies, the Odisha government has taken actions to rescue distressed workers. A total of 5,612 workers have been brought back during this period. The government has also issued over a thousand licenses, facilitating the employment of 70,142 migrant workers in compliance with the law.

In an ongoing effort to address distress migration, a high-level task force has been established. The task force is steering initiatives, including targeted surveys, to better understand and manage migration dynamics in vulnerable districts. Measures like the 'One Nation One Ration Card' initiative further strengthen worker support.

(With inputs from agencies.)