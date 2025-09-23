Left Menu

ED Targets Former Minister Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 7.44 crore related to AAP leader and ex-minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering investigation. This action follows allegations of Jain's benami holdings and disproportionate assets, linked to a CBI FIR. Previous assets worth Rs 4.81 crore were attached in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:09 IST
ED Targets Former Minister Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Probe
assets
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain by attaching assets valued at Rs 7.44 crore. These assets are part of a larger money laundering probe involving companies reportedly controlled by Jain.

According to the ED, a provisional order to seize these immovable properties was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case originates from allegations tied to Jain's possession of benami assets and disproportionate wealth during his tenure as a Delhi minister from 2015 to 2017.

The recent asset attachment follows a ruling by the Delhi High Court affirming that Jain's associates were benami holders depositing Rs 7.44 crore as advance tax under the Income Disclosure Scheme, 2016. Previously, the ED had attached Jain's assets worth Rs 4.81 crore in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Mystery: Mother's Quest for Truth in Daughter's Mysterious School Death

Tragic Mystery: Mother's Quest for Truth in Daughter's Mysterious School Dea...

 India
2
Sports Highlights: Dynamic Ryder Cup, Shock in MLB, and NFL Dramatic Returns

Sports Highlights: Dynamic Ryder Cup, Shock in MLB, and NFL Dramatic Returns

 Global
3
Shreyas Iyer's Temporary Red-Ball Cricket Hiatus

Shreyas Iyer's Temporary Red-Ball Cricket Hiatus

 India
4
Jharkhand High Court Demands Update on Missing Girl's Investigation

Jharkhand High Court Demands Update on Missing Girl's Investigation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025