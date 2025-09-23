ED Targets Former Minister Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Probe
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 7.44 crore related to AAP leader and ex-minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering investigation. This action follows allegations of Jain's benami holdings and disproportionate assets, linked to a CBI FIR. Previous assets worth Rs 4.81 crore were attached in 2022.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain by attaching assets valued at Rs 7.44 crore. These assets are part of a larger money laundering probe involving companies reportedly controlled by Jain.
According to the ED, a provisional order to seize these immovable properties was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case originates from allegations tied to Jain's possession of benami assets and disproportionate wealth during his tenure as a Delhi minister from 2015 to 2017.
The recent asset attachment follows a ruling by the Delhi High Court affirming that Jain's associates were benami holders depositing Rs 7.44 crore as advance tax under the Income Disclosure Scheme, 2016. Previously, the ED had attached Jain's assets worth Rs 4.81 crore in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Boosts Justice System: 53 New Courts for Swift Trials in Crimes Against Women and Children
Navigating Satire and Defamation: The Delhi High Court Case
Family Tragedy: Suspicion Leads to Brutal Attack in Delhi
Delhi HC Calls for Urgent Welfare Schemes for Deceased Advocates' Families
Duo Convicted in CBI-led Insurance Fraud Case in Ahmedabad