Left Menu

Delhi Court Upholds Rigorous Imprisonment in Cheating Scam

A Delhi court upheld a two-year rigorous imprisonment sentence for Mohammad Salim in a 2002 cheating case. Salim was accused of deceitfully obtaining money from three complainants, promising jobs in South Africa, but failed to deliver legitimate employment. The appeal against the conviction was dismissed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:55 IST
Delhi Court Upholds Rigorous Imprisonment in Cheating Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has reaffirmed the two-year rigorous imprisonment handed to Mohammad Salim in a notorious cheating case dating back to 2002.

Judge Vishal Singh dismissed Salim's appeal, noting that the evidence decisively pointed towards the deceitful acquisition of Rs 2.25 lakh each from three gullible victims.

Despite Salim's defense claiming a settlement was paid, the court upheld the conviction under Section 420 for cheating, emphasizing the lack of integrity in Salim's intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar

Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar

 India
2
Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before Elections

Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before...

 India
3
Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Orforglipron Production

Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Orforglipron Production

 Global
4
EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025