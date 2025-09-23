Delhi Court Upholds Rigorous Imprisonment in Cheating Scam

A Delhi court has reaffirmed the two-year rigorous imprisonment handed to Mohammad Salim in a notorious cheating case dating back to 2002.

Judge Vishal Singh dismissed Salim's appeal, noting that the evidence decisively pointed towards the deceitful acquisition of Rs 2.25 lakh each from three gullible victims.

Despite Salim's defense claiming a settlement was paid, the court upheld the conviction under Section 420 for cheating, emphasizing the lack of integrity in Salim's intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)