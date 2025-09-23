Delhi Court Upholds Rigorous Imprisonment in Cheating Scam
A Delhi court upheld a two-year rigorous imprisonment sentence for Mohammad Salim in a 2002 cheating case. Salim was accused of deceitfully obtaining money from three complainants, promising jobs in South Africa, but failed to deliver legitimate employment. The appeal against the conviction was dismissed.
A Delhi court has reaffirmed the two-year rigorous imprisonment handed to Mohammad Salim in a notorious cheating case dating back to 2002.
Judge Vishal Singh dismissed Salim's appeal, noting that the evidence decisively pointed towards the deceitful acquisition of Rs 2.25 lakh each from three gullible victims.
Despite Salim's defense claiming a settlement was paid, the court upheld the conviction under Section 420 for cheating, emphasizing the lack of integrity in Salim's intentions.
