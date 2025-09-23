A United Nations Commission of Inquiry has highlighted that the Israeli government is intent on establishing permanent control over the Gaza region while ensuring a Jewish majority in the occupied West Bank. The implications of these actions have sparked international concern regarding regional stability and human rights.

The U.N. report detailed how Israeli authorities systematically demolished civilian infrastructure within Gaza's corridors and buffer zone. This approach has facilitated Israel's expansion of control, resulting in a significant increase of territory under Israeli jurisdiction.

By July, Israel had expanded its control to encompass 75% of the Gaza Strip. This development has raised pressing questions about the future of the region and the humanitarian consequences for its inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)