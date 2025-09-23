Left Menu

UN Inquiry: Israel's Expansion in Gaza Raises Concerns

A United Nations Commission of Inquiry reported that the Israeli government aims to establish perpetual control over Gaza and maintain a Jewish majority in the West Bank. This involves extensive demolition of civilian infrastructure, allowing Israel to expand control to 75% of Gaza by July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:18 IST
UN Inquiry: Israel's Expansion in Gaza Raises Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A United Nations Commission of Inquiry has highlighted that the Israeli government is intent on establishing permanent control over the Gaza region while ensuring a Jewish majority in the occupied West Bank. The implications of these actions have sparked international concern regarding regional stability and human rights.

The U.N. report detailed how Israeli authorities systematically demolished civilian infrastructure within Gaza's corridors and buffer zone. This approach has facilitated Israel's expansion of control, resulting in a significant increase of territory under Israeli jurisdiction.

By July, Israel had expanded its control to encompass 75% of the Gaza Strip. This development has raised pressing questions about the future of the region and the humanitarian consequences for its inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear negotiations with US as reimposition of UN atomic sanctions looms, reports AP.

Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear negotiations with US as reimpos...

 Global
2
Azam Khan Walks Free: Justice Prevails After 23 Months

Azam Khan Walks Free: Justice Prevails After 23 Months

 India
3
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Legal Battle

Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Legal Battle

 Global
4
Kolkata Deluge: Politics and Nature Clash Amidst Crisis

Kolkata Deluge: Politics and Nature Clash Amidst Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025