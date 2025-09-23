NATO and Russia at Crossroads: Airspace Incursions Test Alliance's Resolve

NATO has issued a stark warning to Russia regarding breaches of its airspace, following recent drone and jet incursions over Poland and Estonia. The downing of a Russian drone in Poland marked the first direct encounter between NATO and Russia since the onset of the Ukrainian conflict, raising alarms across Europe about the alliance's preparedness against escalating Russian aggression.

In response to a reported intrusion by Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace, NATO emphasized its readiness to utilize all necessary means in accordance with international law to defend against threats. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte clarified that decisions to engage suspect aircraft would be based on the perceived threat and intent.

Amid these tensions, Estonia has requested formal NATO consultations under Article 4 of its treaty. Meanwhile, leaders in the United Kingdom and Poland have reiterated their willingness to confront unauthorized Russian aircraft, highlighting the growing strain in NATO-Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)