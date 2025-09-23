Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Caught in Conflict Crossfire

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in southern Lebanon as a village mourned five civilians killed in an Israeli strike, including three children and their father.

Shadi Charara, a car dealer, was driving his family home from a visit in Bint Jbeil when they were struck by the attack, caught in a tragic case of mistaken targeting. The Israeli military said the strike aimed at a Hezbollah militant, acknowledging civilian casualties.

The funeral drew crowds waving Lebanese flags, emphasizing national unity amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, despite a US-brokered ceasefire. Families continue to grapple with their losses as regional conflicts remain unresolved, impacting lives on both sides of the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)