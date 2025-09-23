Breaking Barriers: Virtual Justice Presided by Justice Kumar in Gurez

In an unprecedented move, Justice Sanjeev Kumar of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court conducted court proceedings virtually from Gurez, breaking geographical constraints in the justice delivery system. This initiative is part of a broader push towards integrating technology into legal processes.

On his visit as the executive chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, Justice Kumar emphasized the importance of providing seamless digital services. He directed officials to improve the e-filing system, ensuring real-time updates for litigants, and planned the installation of an e-court kiosk in Gurez.

Justice Kumar, also the Information Technology Committee chairman, highlighted the necessity of updating IT infrastructure to bridge the gap between physical and virtual court proceedings. His efforts aim to enhance the digital accessibility of legal processes across the region.

