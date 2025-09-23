Controversy Swirls Around Alleged Fake Encounter in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand High Court convened to address a criminal writ petition by Sushila Murmu, widow of Surya Hansda, seeking an independent investigation into what she alleges was a fake police encounter that led to her husband's death.

Murmu and her mother-in-law, Nilmani Murmu, claim that Surya Hansda was deliberately killed by police under the guise of an encounter on August 11 in Deoghar, a claim fervently denied by local law enforcement.

The controversial case, with the BJP demanding a CBI probe, highlights tensions in the state as the court prepares to revisit the matter following the Dussehra holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)