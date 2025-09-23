Controversy Swirls Around Alleged Fake Encounter in Jharkhand
Sushila Murmu, widow of tribal leader Surya Hansda, has filed a petition for an independent probe into his alleged fake encounter death by police. The case, controversial due to Hansda's criminal background and BJP's demands for a CBI investigation, will be revisited post-Dussehra holidays.
The Jharkhand High Court convened to address a criminal writ petition by Sushila Murmu, widow of Surya Hansda, seeking an independent investigation into what she alleges was a fake police encounter that led to her husband's death.
Murmu and her mother-in-law, Nilmani Murmu, claim that Surya Hansda was deliberately killed by police under the guise of an encounter on August 11 in Deoghar, a claim fervently denied by local law enforcement.
The controversial case, with the BJP demanding a CBI probe, highlights tensions in the state as the court prepares to revisit the matter following the Dussehra holidays.
