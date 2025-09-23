Tragic End for Undertrial Prisoner in Sultanpur Jail

Tragedy struck the Sultanpur District Jail in Uttar Pradesh as an undertrial prisoner, Mohammad Subhan, allegedly committed suicide. The 21-year-old, detained on theft charges, hanged himself from a mango tree within the jail premises after meeting with his wife.

The incident transpired late Tuesday evening, sparking concerns about security and prisoner welfare within the facility. According to Jail Superintendent Pranjal Arvind, the prisoner had been detained since May 5, 2025. Reports suggest a quarrel occurred earlier that day between Subhan and his wife, possibly contributing to the unfortunate incident.

Post-incident, the body was swiftly dispatched for a post-mortem examination. Dheeraj Kumar, the SHO of Kotwali Nagar police station, indicated that legal proceedings will follow once the post-mortem results are evaluated. Authorities are now grappling with the implications of this incident within the broader context of prison management reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)