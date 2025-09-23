NATO's Stern Warning to Russia Following Airspace Incidents
NATO has issued a strong warning to Russia after airspace violations over Estonia and Poland. Following these incursions, NATO emphasizes its readiness to use military and non-military means to defend its member states. The tension highlights ongoing East-West strains and NATO's commitment to support Ukraine.
NATO has issued a stark warning to Russia, committing to employing both military and non-military means to defend its territory after condemning Moscow for violating Estonian airspace. This announcement follows Estonia's claim that Russian MiG-31 fighter jets trespassed for 12 minutes before being escorted out.
This incident is part of a pattern, as 20 Russian drones intruded into Polish airspace the previous week. NATO jets responded by engaging some of these drones, leading to reinforced defenses on Europe's eastern flank. The North Atlantic Council, a collective of 32-member ambassadors, met after Estonia triggered Article 4, demanding consultation when a member's security is threatened.
While some European politicians suggest drastic measures against Russian incursions, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius advocates for measured responses. Although NATO is defensive, Secretary General Mark Rutte clarifies its resolve against threats, asserting a commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.
