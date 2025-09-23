Controversy Unfolds: Nuns and Minors Questioned at Tatanagar Station

The Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) is probing an incident involving the detention and questioning of a Catholic nun and 19 tribal minors at Tatanagar railway station. The incident was reportedly orchestrated by members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who raised suspicions of human trafficking and religious conversion.

JSMC Vice-Chairman Pranesh Solomon reported that the commission is taking this case seriously, focusing on potential harassment of minorities by right-wing groups. Authorities have been contacted to explain the detention, as no evidence has emerged to support the allegations against the nun and minors.

Father Birender Tete, a director at the Samekit Jan Vikas Kendra, emphasized that the minors had parental consent to attend a skill development session. The investigation by the Railway Police continues; however, preliminary findings reveal no substantial evidence of the alleged activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)