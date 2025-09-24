Left Menu

20-Year Sentence for Pune Man in POCSO Verdict

A special POCSO court in Pune has sentenced a 56-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in 2021. The accused was convicted under the POCSO Act after being found guilty of repeatedly assaulting the girl during private classes at his home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special POCSO court in Pune delivered a landmark judgment on Thursday, sentencing a 56-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of a minor girl in 2021.

The accused, residing in Pune's Wanawadi area, sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl from his neighborhood who had come for private tutoring between August and October 2021. Law enforcement swiftly registered charges under relevant IPC sections and the POCSO Act following a compliant.

Upon reviewing the evidence and listening to witness testimonies, the special court invoked Section 5 (b) read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act, pronouncing the accused guilty and imposing a Rs 10,000 fine along with the substantial prison sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

