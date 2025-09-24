Trump Shifts Stance, Backs Ukraine’s Territorial Claims

In a significant rhetorical pivot, former U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that Ukraine could reclaim all territories occupied by Russia, including Crimea. Trump believes Russia's economic struggles present Kyiv with an opportune moment to act, though no immediate policy changes or sanctions have been proposed by the U.S.

Accompanying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in New York, Trump expressed optimism over Ukraine's position. Zelenskiy lauded Trump's change in stance during their meeting, describing it as constructive. However, concerns linger as to whether Trump's comments will translate into actionable support like increased sanctions on Russia.

Despite Trump's bold statements, U.S. policy remains unchanged. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the U.S.'s desire for a peaceful resolution but warned of increased consequences for continued Russian aggression. Meanwhile, Trump criticized European allies for ongoing Russian oil purchases, hinting at broader geopolitical implications.

