Supreme Court Judge Highlights Judges' Grueling Work Hours

Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant emphasized the immense workload and limited rest judges face, refusing an urgent case listing unless severe liberty issues were at stake. Heading a bench due to the Chief Justice's unavailability, Justice Kant highlighted judicial challenges amidst requests for immediate attention to auction-related cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant on Wednesday underscored the demanding nature of the judiciary's workload, refusing an urgent hearing request unless the case involved imminent harm. He expressed concerns about the understanding of judges' long work hours and limited rest, highlighting the pressure faced in managing court schedules.

Justice Kant, leading a bench with Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh, addressed the urgent listing of cases while Chief Justice B R Gavai was occupied with a constitutional bench. This protocol prioritizes the second most senior judge for such responsibilities, adding to their existing workload.

The remarks came in response to advocate Shobha Gupta's request concerning a property auction in Rajasthan. Despite acknowledging the notice issuance last week, Justice Kant initially declined an immediate hearing. However, he ultimately arranged for the case to be listed on Friday, balancing procedural necessities with the court's capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

