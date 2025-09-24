South Korea's Push for Wartime Operational Control Gains Ground

The defense ministries of South Korea and the United States announced notable advancements in the potential transfer of wartime operational control. This move signifies South Korea's longstanding ambition to oversee its military operations should conflict arise on the Korean peninsula.

During a summit in Seoul, President Lee Jae Myung committed to dismantling the recurrent military tension cycle with North Korea. His vision promotes peaceful coexistence and mutual growth between the countries. The meeting echoed sentiments from a prior summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on technological collaboration in defense.

The joint statement emphasized the evolution of the alliance into a reciprocal, modern partnership, although it did not explicitly mention operational control. Both nations appear aligned on goals for future defense collaboration, pointing towards a future-oriented military strategy.

