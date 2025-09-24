Left Menu

Amazon's Gold DNA: Tracing Illegal Mining Across Borders

Brazil's Federal Police are implementing a program to trace gold origins by cataloging its unique morphological signature, known as 'gold DNA.' This initiative aims to identify illegally mined gold, connect it to environmental damage, and expand internationally. The program's expansion addresses rising illegal mining driven by soaring gold prices and cross-border smuggling.

24-09-2025
Brazil's Federal Police have developed a groundbreaking method to trace the origins of gold using its unique morphological signature, termed 'gold DNA.' This program, which assists in linking seized gold to environmental harm caused by illegal mining, is expanding beyond Brazil's borders in response to growing smuggling trends.

The initiative's expansion is timely, coinciding with record high gold prices that incentivize illegal mining. Brazil achieved its first prosecution using this method in 2023, revealing the critical need for a comprehensive database covering all Pan-Amazon gold-producing areas.

International cooperation is being bolstered through agreements between Brazil and countries like France and Colombia. These collaborations aim to curb illegal mining operations and enhance investigative capabilities across the region, supported by initiatives like Interpol's Gaia Project to train police globally in gold tracing.

