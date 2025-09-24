Left Menu

Unrest in Nandurbar: A Protest Turned Violent

A 'silent' protest in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, against the murder of tribal activist Jai Valvi turned violent as demonstrators hurled stones and damaged government property. Police used lathicharge and tear gas to control the 8,000-strong crowd. Arrests have been made, and the situation is now under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Nandurbar, Maharashtra, a protest that began silently against the murder of tribal activist Jai Valvi erupted into violence on Wednesday. Demonstrators hurled stones and damaged government property, leading to police intervention. The protest, attended by approximately 8,000 people, aimed at demanding capital punishment for the accused.

Officials reported that after the peaceful march ended at the collector's office, tensions escalated when some protesters began breaking barricades and vandalizing vehicles. The police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, who ignored appeals to remain non-violent.

An additional police force has been deployed, and several suspects have been detained for their involvement in the violence. Authorities assure that the situation is now under control, with investigations continuing to ascertain the motives behind the murder of Jai Valvi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

