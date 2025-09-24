Unrest in Nandurbar: A Protest Turned Violent

In Nandurbar, Maharashtra, a protest that began silently against the murder of tribal activist Jai Valvi erupted into violence on Wednesday. Demonstrators hurled stones and damaged government property, leading to police intervention. The protest, attended by approximately 8,000 people, aimed at demanding capital punishment for the accused.

Officials reported that after the peaceful march ended at the collector's office, tensions escalated when some protesters began breaking barricades and vandalizing vehicles. The police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, who ignored appeals to remain non-violent.

An additional police force has been deployed, and several suspects have been detained for their involvement in the violence. Authorities assure that the situation is now under control, with investigations continuing to ascertain the motives behind the murder of Jai Valvi.

(With inputs from agencies.)