Investigating a High-Stakes Heist: NIA Probes Massive Bank Robbery

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is delving into a significant bank heist, which saw Rs 18.85 crore purloined from a Punjab National Bank branch in Manipur in 2023.

The operation, reportedly orchestrated by armed members of the NSCN/IM, aimed to fund their procurement of sophisticated weaponry for strategic advantage in Myanmar. This incident underscores broader ethnic tensions in the region, with ongoing clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities exacerbating the situation.

The Union home ministry has dictated NIA's involvement due to the crime's severe implications. As the probe unfolds, a larger conspiracy involving national and international dimensions could come to light.

(With inputs from agencies.)