Lookout Notice Issued Against Self-Styled Godman for Harassment Allegations

The Delhi Police have taken a significant step against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman by issuing a lookout circular, amid accusations of harassment. This measure is intended to prevent any potential escape from the country, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Amit Goel.

Multiple police teams are active across states like Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand to track down the accused. The actions come in response to allegations by several women students who report that Saraswati summoned them with intimidation tactics, including threats to their academic success.

Notably, Saraswati, a member of the management at the Sri Sharada Institute, has faced legal actions in the past, with cases filed against him for fraud and molestation. Despite extensive efforts, he continues to remain beyond the reach of law enforcement.

