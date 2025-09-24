Left Menu

Lookout Notice Issued Against Self-Styled Godman for Harassment Allegations

The Delhi Police have issued a lookout circular against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati for harassment allegations by students. Several complaints have emerged claiming he threatened students and lured them with promises. Despite previous allegations and ongoing raids, he remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:24 IST
Lookout Notice Issued Against Self-Styled Godman for Harassment Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have taken a significant step against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman by issuing a lookout circular, amid accusations of harassment. This measure is intended to prevent any potential escape from the country, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Amit Goel.

Multiple police teams are active across states like Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand to track down the accused. The actions come in response to allegations by several women students who report that Saraswati summoned them with intimidation tactics, including threats to their academic success.

Notably, Saraswati, a member of the management at the Sri Sharada Institute, has faced legal actions in the past, with cases filed against him for fraud and molestation. Despite extensive efforts, he continues to remain beyond the reach of law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Education Commitment: CM Stalin's Declaration

Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Education Commitment: CM Stalin's Declaration

 India
2
Drone Strike Shakes Novorossiisk: Emergency Declared Amidst Region-wide Alert

Drone Strike Shakes Novorossiisk: Emergency Declared Amidst Region-wide Aler...

 Global
3
India's Women Cricketers Amp Up Fielding Skills Ahead of World Cup

India's Women Cricketers Amp Up Fielding Skills Ahead of World Cup

 Global
4
Maharashtra Government Rushes to Aid Flood-Hit Farmers Despite Devastation

Maharashtra Government Rushes to Aid Flood-Hit Farmers Despite Devastation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025