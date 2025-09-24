Left Menu

Drones and Diplomacy: Flotilla Under Fire in International Waters

An international aid flotilla aiming to deliver aid to Gaza was reportedly attacked by drones in international waters near Greece. The incident involved 12 drones attacking around 50 civilian boats, including notable activists like Greta Thunberg. The Italian Navy responded by dispatching a frigate for potential rescue operations.

An international aid flotilla bound for Gaza reported an attack by drones in international waters off Greece late Wednesday night. The flotilla, named the Global Sumud Flotilla, comprises about 50 civilian boats attempting to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza. Onboard are numerous lawyers and activists, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Marikaiti Stasinou, a spokesperson for March to Gaza Greece, confirmed the attack by 12 drones that exploded near the vessels, but assured that all passengers are safe. The flotilla blamed Israel and its allies for the attack, stating it would not be deterred and would continue its mission. In response, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto ordered a frigate to offer support, condemning the attack.

Despite Israel's criticism and offer to offload aid at an Israeli port, the flotilla remains defiant. European Union solidarity was voiced as a Commission spokeswoman condemned the use of force against the flotilla. The ongoing conflict, stemming from October 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel, has escalated tensions, deeply affecting the region.

