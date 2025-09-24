Left Menu

Rescued Workers Return Home: A Success Story of Coordination

Thirteen workers from Bokaro district were allegedly held hostage in Visakhapatnam. With assistance from Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh officials, they were freed and compensated for their dues. The workers are now homeward bound aboard the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express, while authorities ensure their safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government, aided by Andhra Pradesh authorities, successfully liberated 13 workers from Bokaro district, who were allegedly held hostage in Visakhapatnam, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

Shikha Lakra, team leader of the Migrant Control Cell under the Jharkhand Labour department, revealed to PTI that the workers had already boarded a train from Visakhapatnam, expected to arrive in Ranchi by Thursday.

Reports indicated that the workers, employed by a private chemical factory, were initially unable to leave due to health issues experienced while working. Persistent efforts by officials led to their release and payment of outstanding wages, as well as arrangements for their journey home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

