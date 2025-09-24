Bihar Hackers Nabbed: YouTube Extortion Unraveled

In a significant operation, police in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh have arrested two men from Bihar, accused of hacking a YouTube channel with more than 3.3 million subscribers and extorting money from its owner.

The arrest was announced by Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, following a joint operation by the Dehat police station and the district cyber cell. The operation was launched after Vinay Kumar, the channel's owner from Bhikhpur, lodged a complaint about the hack.

Kumar's complaint alleged that Krishna Kumar Gautam from Bihar's Katihar district hacked his channel, demanded Rs eight lakh, and already extorted Rs 1.6 lakh. Acting on the complaint, police trapped the accused by setting a meeting at the Katihar railway station, leading to the arrest of Mohammad Sahil Raza and Mohammad Shabbir Raza.

(With inputs from agencies.)