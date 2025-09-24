Deadly Encounter: Robbery-Murder Suspect Killed by Police in Gandhinagar
A robbery-and-murder suspect named Vipul Parmar, who had been taken to a crime scene in Gandhinagar for investigation, was killed in an encounter with police after grabbing an officer's firearm and opening fire. Parmar, linked with numerous crimes, was hit in retaliatory police firing.
A robbery-and-murder accused, Vipul Parmar, was shot and killed in a police encounter in Gandhinagar district on Wednesday, as reported by a senior official. Parmar, who had a history of criminal activities, allegedly snatched a firearm from a police officer and began shooting, wounding a head constable near Ambapur village during a crime scene reconstruction.
According to Gandhinagar Range Inspector General of Police Virendra Yadav, the suspect opened fire on police vehicles and was then killed in return fire aimed at self-defense. The injured constable was hospitalized for surgery after sustaining a gunshot wound to the hand.
The incident unfolded as Parmar had been accused of killing 25-year-old Vaibhav Manwani and assaulting his female companion on September 20. An investigation is underway to ascertain the number of rounds fired. Parmar had multiple other cases of robbery and murder against him in various jurisdictions.
