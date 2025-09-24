Gotland: The Strategic Heart of the Baltic

The Swedish island of Gotland is emerging as a pivotal strategic asset in controlling the Baltic Sea, according to military officers from Sweden and Poland. Recent joint military exercises aim to showcase its significance in deterring potential Russian aggression amid escalating tensions involving NATO and Moscow.

Military officials, including Quartermaster Oscar Hannus of the Swedish Navy, highlight Gotland's role akin to 'a huge aircraft carrier.' The island's geographic location makes it critical for deploying land, sea, and air forces to protect against eastern threats, crucial for NATO's supply lines to Baltic states.

The island's strategic value has grown due to its proximity to Russia's Baltic Fleet. Sweden, after joining NATO in 2024, has fortified Gotland with military assets, reinforcing its defense capabilities. The Swedish-Polish military alliance serves to secure maritime routes vital for both military and civilian logistics in the region.

