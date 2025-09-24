Left Menu

Diplomacy Over Conflict: Lula and Zelenskiy's UN Meeting

Brazilian President Lula da Silva and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy discussed the ongoing conflict with Russia at the UN General Assembly. Lula advocated for diplomacy over military action, stressing that a ceasefire agreement should be the starting point for negotiations to resolve the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:54 IST
Diplomacy Over Conflict: Lula and Zelenskiy's UN Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, convened on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. Their dialogue underscores global concerns about resolving the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

During the meeting, President Lula advocated for a diplomatic approach, expressing his firm belief that military actions will not suffice to end the hostilities. According to a statement released by the Brazilian government, Lula emphasized that beginning negotiations with a ceasefire agreement as a foundational step is imperative for achieving lasting peace.

Lula's position reflects a broader international sentiment seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict, highlighting the geopolitical dynamics at the UN assembly as global leaders convene to discuss pressing issues impacting global stability and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potential Implications

Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potentia...

 United States
2
Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

 Global
3
Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

 Global
4
Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025