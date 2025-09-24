Diplomacy Over Conflict: Lula and Zelenskiy's UN Meeting

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, convened on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. Their dialogue underscores global concerns about resolving the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

During the meeting, President Lula advocated for a diplomatic approach, expressing his firm belief that military actions will not suffice to end the hostilities. According to a statement released by the Brazilian government, Lula emphasized that beginning negotiations with a ceasefire agreement as a foundational step is imperative for achieving lasting peace.

Lula's position reflects a broader international sentiment seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict, highlighting the geopolitical dynamics at the UN assembly as global leaders convene to discuss pressing issues impacting global stability and peace.

