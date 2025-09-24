Ladakh's Fight for Statehood Takes a Violent Turn

Violence erupted in Ladakh as the demand for statehood intensified, resulting in four deaths and over 80 injuries, including police personnel. The unrest marked another unfortunate day in the region's history, with arson attacks targeting BJP headquarters and vehicles.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk halted his hunger strike, which aimed at pushing for Ladakh's inclusion in the Constitution's Sixth Schedule, underscoring the critical need for constitutional safeguards and statehood. The situation led authorities to impose a curfew in Leh, as fears of escalating tensions loom.

Despite these challenges, ongoing government dialogues with local groups continue, amid allegations that politically motivated individuals are disrupting progress. The Home Ministry assured its commitment to Ladakh's aspirations, while local leadership urged peaceful engagement.

