Spain and Italy Unite to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Rising Tensions

Spain has announced its collaboration with Italy to dispatch military vessels for protecting an international aid flotilla headed for Gaza, following a drone attack near Greece. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared this initiative at the UN General Assembly in New York, asserting the need to uphold international law and citizens' rights.

The Global Sumud Flotilla consists of around 50 civilian boats, including lawyers and activists, aiming to challenge Israel's naval blockade on Gaza. Among those onboard is Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, who emphasized the mission's focus on aiding Palestinians in need amid growing risks.

Israel, having launched a war in Gaza following attacks by Hamas militants, has been silent on its involvement with the drone incident. The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties and humanitarian crises, exacerbating tensions in the region.

