Left Menu

Spain and Italy Unite to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Rising Tensions

Spain and Italy are sending military warships to protect a humanitarian flotilla attempting to deliver aid to Gaza after it was attacked by drones near Greece. The flotilla, comprising 50 civilian boats with international activists, endeavors to break Israel's naval blockade. The mission highlights tensions following recent conflicts in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 25-09-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 01:21 IST
Spain and Italy Unite to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain has announced its collaboration with Italy to dispatch military vessels for protecting an international aid flotilla headed for Gaza, following a drone attack near Greece. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared this initiative at the UN General Assembly in New York, asserting the need to uphold international law and citizens' rights.

The Global Sumud Flotilla consists of around 50 civilian boats, including lawyers and activists, aiming to challenge Israel's naval blockade on Gaza. Among those onboard is Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, who emphasized the mission's focus on aiding Palestinians in need amid growing risks.

Israel, having launched a war in Gaza following attacks by Hamas militants, has been silent on its involvement with the drone incident. The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties and humanitarian crises, exacerbating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Disruption Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport

Drone Disruption Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport

 Global
2
Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amids...

 Global
3
U.S. Warns Europe on Transatlantic Travel Restrictions

U.S. Warns Europe on Transatlantic Travel Restrictions

 Global
4
Ukraine and Syria Rekindle Diplomatic Ties at UN General Assembly

Ukraine and Syria Rekindle Diplomatic Ties at UN General Assembly

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025