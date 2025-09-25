Tensions Flare in Ladakh: Protests, Clashes Demand Attention
A shutdown in Ladakh led to violent clashes, killing four and injuring over 80. The unrest is fueled by demands for statehood and the Sixth Schedule's extension. Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta convened a security meeting following the incident. Authorities blame provocative statements for the escalation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Tensions in Ladakh erupted into violence, resulting in four fatalities and more than 80 injuries. The unrest stemmed from protests organized by a local group, advocating for statehood and constitutional amendments.
In response, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a key security review meeting to ensure heightened vigilance and maintain public order in the region.
Authorities have attributed the escalation to provocative statements by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, alongside discontent with ongoing talks between local groups and the government, leading to curfews in the affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unrest in Leh: Calls for Statehood and the Sixth Schedule Echo Amidst Tensions
Delhi High Court Denies Parole to Convicted Terrorist Mohd. Ayoub Mir Citing Security Risks
Farooq Abdullah Urges Dialogue Over Ladakh Statehood Tensions
Israel-Syria Negotiations: A Security Pact in the Making?
Nordic Skies on Alert: Drone Incidents Heighten Security Concerns in Norway and Denmark