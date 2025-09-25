Tensions Flare in Ladakh: Protests, Clashes Demand Attention

Tensions in Ladakh erupted into violence, resulting in four fatalities and more than 80 injuries. The unrest stemmed from protests organized by a local group, advocating for statehood and constitutional amendments.

In response, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a key security review meeting to ensure heightened vigilance and maintain public order in the region.

Authorities have attributed the escalation to provocative statements by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, alongside discontent with ongoing talks between local groups and the government, leading to curfews in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)