Maoists Lay Down Arms: A Major Breakthrough in Jharkhand

In a noteworthy development for Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, ten Maoists, including four women, surrendered to senior police officials on Thursday. The group, affiliated with the banned CPI (Maoist), laid down their weapons, which officials describe as a substantial step towards peace in the area.

Led by area committee member Rando Boipai, the ultras heeded the state government's enticing surrender and rehabilitation policy. This move is expected to weaken the Maoist influence, particularly significant given past challenges faced in the district.

With numerous cases against them under various acts, the surrendered Maoists' decision to renounce violence is seen as a crucial achievement for local law enforcement. Authorities continue to urge other Maoists to follow suit, especially as ongoing operations have led to multiple arrests and neutralizations since 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)