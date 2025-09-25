Left Menu

UPDATE 1-India signs $7 bln deal with HAL for fighter aircraft

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:06 IST
India has signed a 623.70 billion rupees ($7.03 billion) deal with state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the defence ministry said in a statement on X on Thursday.

The order is critical for the IAF, whose fighter jets strength is fast depleting, and comes at a time when New Delhi is seeking to bolster its home-grown defence capabilities in the aftermath of a deadly conflict with old foe Pakistan. HAL, whose earnings have been

pressured by delays in supply of aircraft,

has promised faster deliveries.

($1 = 88.6880 Indian rupees)

