UPDATE 1-India signs $7 bln deal with HAL for fighter aircraft
India has signed a 623.70 billion rupees ($7.03 billion) deal with state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the defence ministry said in a statement on X on Thursday.
The order is critical for the IAF, whose fighter jets strength is fast depleting, and comes at a time when New Delhi is seeking to bolster its home-grown defence capabilities in the aftermath of a deadly conflict with old foe Pakistan. HAL, whose earnings have been
pressured by delays in supply of aircraft,
has promised faster deliveries.
($1 = 88.6880 Indian rupees)
