Seychelles Election: A Battle for Continuity or Change?

The Seychelles is witnessing a critical election as current President Wavel Ramkalawan, a former Anglican priest, competes for a second term against Patrick Herminie from the United Seychelles party. Ramkalawan emphasizes economic recovery and neutrality to attract investments, while Herminie highlights issues like inflation and corruption.

Voting on Seychelles' outlying islands began on Thursday, extending to the main islands on Saturday. Sunday's results will be crucial, with 73,000 voters choosing eight presidential candidates and 125 challengers for the National Assembly. The election will dictate the archipelago's political and economic future.

President Ramkalawan aims to bolster Seychelles with increased investments and infrastructure projects, envisioning a new hospital, airport, and modern port. Despite his achievements, opposition leader Herminie accuses the administration of mismanagement and pledges a progressive agenda focused on addressing widespread societal issues.

