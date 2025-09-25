Left Menu

Seychelles Election: A Battle for Continuity or Change?

Seychelles' election sees President Ramkalawan seeking another term to boost social programs and infrastructure, competing against Patrick Herminie, who criticizes the government's handling of living costs and corruption. The election is key to shaping Seychelles' future in the face of international investment interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Seychelles is witnessing a critical election as current President Wavel Ramkalawan, a former Anglican priest, competes for a second term against Patrick Herminie from the United Seychelles party. Ramkalawan emphasizes economic recovery and neutrality to attract investments, while Herminie highlights issues like inflation and corruption.

Voting on Seychelles' outlying islands began on Thursday, extending to the main islands on Saturday. Sunday's results will be crucial, with 73,000 voters choosing eight presidential candidates and 125 challengers for the National Assembly. The election will dictate the archipelago's political and economic future.

President Ramkalawan aims to bolster Seychelles with increased investments and infrastructure projects, envisioning a new hospital, airport, and modern port. Despite his achievements, opposition leader Herminie accuses the administration of mismanagement and pledges a progressive agenda focused on addressing widespread societal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

