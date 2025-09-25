Turkey's Tactical Air Deployment Amid Russian Drone Intrusions

In response to escalating Russian drone activity, Turkey has temporarily deployed an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft to Lithuania under NATO security measures. The deployment follows a series of airspace violations reported by NATO members Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, and Poland.

The AWACS are specially designed to detect low-flying drones, filling detection gaps often missed by ground radar systems. Meanwhile, Lithuania has granted its armed forces powers to engage any drones breaching its airspace, while Poland has downed several devices.

Western leaders suggest Russia is testing NATO's readiness, triggering Estonia and Poland to call for alliance discussions under Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which mandates consultations when a member's security is at risk.