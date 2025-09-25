Left Menu

Turkey's Tactical Air Deployment Amid Russian Drone Intrusions

Turkey has dispatched an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft to Lithuania, as part of NATO's strategy to counter Russian drone incursions. The move follows several airspace breaches reported by Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, and Poland in recent weeks. NATO is enhancing defense along its eastern borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In response to escalating Russian drone activity, Turkey has temporarily deployed an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft to Lithuania under NATO security measures. The deployment follows a series of airspace violations reported by NATO members Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, and Poland.

The AWACS are specially designed to detect low-flying drones, filling detection gaps often missed by ground radar systems. Meanwhile, Lithuania has granted its armed forces powers to engage any drones breaching its airspace, while Poland has downed several devices.

Western leaders suggest Russia is testing NATO's readiness, triggering Estonia and Poland to call for alliance discussions under Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which mandates consultations when a member's security is at risk.

