India's Fortifying Defense Ties with Russia Amid US Concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's enduring partnership with Russia, spotlighting defense collaboration. Amid US concerns over India's oil trade with Moscow, Modi advocated for self-reliance, aiming to reduce dependence through indigenous solutions. The Prime Minister highlighted Uttar Pradesh's pivotal role in bolstering India's defense sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:56 IST
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's longstanding defense collaboration with Russia during the UP International Trade Show on Thursday. With Russia as the event's international partner, Modi used the platform to emphasize the importance of self-reliance in the nation's defense capabilities, aiming to reduce dependency on foreign nations.

Despite US concerns regarding India's continued oil trade with Moscow, Modi stressed the significance of self-sufficiency, highlighting upcoming production of the AK-203 rifle with Russian assistance and citing existing ventures such as the BrahMos missiles. The initiative is a key aspect of India's transformation towards a robust defense sector.

Modi appealed to stakeholders to invest in Uttar Pradesh's flourishing market, backed by a strong network of MSMEs. He reassured investors of comprehensive support and highlighted India's growth potential, reinforcing the Atmanirbhar Bharat mantra amidst global uncertainties.

