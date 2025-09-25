Sarkozy's Battle: Upholding Dignity Amidst Convictions

Amid legal turmoil, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy firmly proclaimed his innocence following a court's verdict sentencing him to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy.

This ruling stemmed from allegations that Sarkozy sought financial support for his 2007 presidential campaign from Libya during Muammar Gaddafi's rule.

Despite the court's demand that Sarkozy commence his sentence even as he appeals, the ex-president remains defiant, vowing to serve his time with dignity if necessary.

