Military Ships Join Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks in Gaza Blockade Challenge
Italy and Spain have dispatched military ships to aid the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian operation attempting to breach Israel's naval blockade of Gaza. Despite proposals for a compromise and recent drone attacks on the flotilla, the mission aims to deliver humanitarian aid directly to Gaza, escalating tensions with Israel.
Italy and Spain have escalated their involvement in a humanitarian mission as they dispatch military ships to support the Global Sumud Flotilla. The aid convoy, which seeks to challenge Israel's naval blockade of Gaza, has come under drone attack, intensifying diplomatic tensions in the region.
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto clarified that the deployment aims to assist Italians aboard and urged activists to reconsider plans to breach the blockade, citing humanitarian grounds. Italy proposed transferring aid to Cyprus, a plan that met resistance from the flotilla, which insists on reaching Gaza directly despite Israeli opposition.
Spain complements Italy's efforts, marking a significant move by European nations. In contrast, Israel maintains its stance on the naval blockade, questioning whether the flotilla's actions are genuine humanitarian efforts or provocations. The unfolding situation adds a complex layer to the existing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
