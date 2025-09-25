Left Menu

Military Ships Join Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks in Gaza Blockade Challenge

Italy and Spain have dispatched military ships to aid the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian operation attempting to breach Israel's naval blockade of Gaza. Despite proposals for a compromise and recent drone attacks on the flotilla, the mission aims to deliver humanitarian aid directly to Gaza, escalating tensions with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:15 IST
Military Ships Join Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks in Gaza Blockade Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy and Spain have escalated their involvement in a humanitarian mission as they dispatch military ships to support the Global Sumud Flotilla. The aid convoy, which seeks to challenge Israel's naval blockade of Gaza, has come under drone attack, intensifying diplomatic tensions in the region.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto clarified that the deployment aims to assist Italians aboard and urged activists to reconsider plans to breach the blockade, citing humanitarian grounds. Italy proposed transferring aid to Cyprus, a plan that met resistance from the flotilla, which insists on reaching Gaza directly despite Israeli opposition.

Spain complements Italy's efforts, marking a significant move by European nations. In contrast, Israel maintains its stance on the naval blockade, questioning whether the flotilla's actions are genuine humanitarian efforts or provocations. The unfolding situation adds a complex layer to the existing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPITS 2025: A Catalyst for Global Trade Partnerships

UPITS 2025: A Catalyst for Global Trade Partnerships

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh Renames Jaisinagar to Jaishiv Nagar in Honor of Deendayal Upadhyaya

Madhya Pradesh Renames Jaisinagar to Jaishiv Nagar in Honor of Deendayal Upa...

 India
3
Google Battles Epic Games as App Store Showdown Escalates

Google Battles Epic Games as App Store Showdown Escalates

 Global
4
Akhilesh Yadav's Rampur Visit: A Political Reunion with Azam Khan

Akhilesh Yadav's Rampur Visit: A Political Reunion with Azam Khan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025