Ukraine's Chernihiv Faces Power Cuts After Attack
Approximately 30,000 people in Chernihiv, Ukraine, are experiencing power outages after an attack on critical infrastructure. A fire resulted from the incident, but no casualties were reported. The attack underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the region during the conflict.
An attack on critical infrastructure in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has left about 30,000 consumers without power, a local official confirmed on Tuesday.
The assault, which resulted in a fire, did not cause any casualties, as noted by the spokesperson on the Telegram messenger platform.
This incident highlights the current adversities encountered by the region amidst continued unrest.
