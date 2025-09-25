Left Menu

Ukraine's Chernihiv Faces Power Cuts After Attack

Approximately 30,000 people in Chernihiv, Ukraine, are experiencing power outages after an attack on critical infrastructure. A fire resulted from the incident, but no casualties were reported. The attack underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the region during the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:45 IST
Ukraine's Chernihiv Faces Power Cuts After Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

An attack on critical infrastructure in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has left about 30,000 consumers without power, a local official confirmed on Tuesday.

The assault, which resulted in a fire, did not cause any casualties, as noted by the spokesperson on the Telegram messenger platform.

This incident highlights the current adversities encountered by the region amidst continued unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Supports Flood-Affected Farmers

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Supports Flood-Affected Farmers

 India
2
Delhi Government Tackles Monsoon Menace: Strategic Measures to Address Flooding

Delhi Government Tackles Monsoon Menace: Strategic Measures to Address Flood...

 India
3
Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: First French President Heading to Jail

Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: First French President Heading to Jail

 Global
4
Trinamool Congress Shakes Up Education Committees Ahead of Elections

Trinamool Congress Shakes Up Education Committees Ahead of Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025