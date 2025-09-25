Slovenia Stands Firm: Travel Ban on Israel's Netanyahu Amidst Human Rights Concerns

The Slovenian government has taken a strong stance by imposing a travel ban on Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aligning its policies with international law and human rights standards. This move was announced following previous actions recognizing Palestine and restricting particular Israeli ministers.

Neva Grasic, Secretary of State at the Foreign Ministry, emphasized Slovenia's commitment to maintaining a consistent foreign policy based on universal values. The decision is seen as a reaction to accusations against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza highlighted by the International Court of Justice.

Slovenia, along with other European nations, has consistently demanded a ceasefire in Gaza. Recently, they banned arms trade with Israel and restricted goods from Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, sending a clear message on expected compliance with international humanitarian law.

(With inputs from agencies.)