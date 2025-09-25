Escaped Fugitive Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt

A dramatic five-year manhunt concluded on Thursday when the Special Task Force successfully apprehended Sumit, a notorious criminal who had escaped from jail in 2018. His capture marks the end of an intensive search that began after he brazenly killed a block chief in broad daylight.

Authorities had offered a reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to Sumit's arrest. This notorious fugitive, known for his audacious escape involving scaling walls and gunfire, was finally caught near the Nepal border, underscoring the persistent efforts by law enforcement to bring him to justice.

The arrest has led to renewed efforts to track down accomplices who assisted Sumit. Police are also seizing his assets as part of their investigations. Sumit is now back behind bars, and the public can breathe a sigh of relief as this chapter of evasion and danger comes to a close.

