Justice Served: Convictions in Jamshedpur Lynching Case

A court in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district has convicted five individuals in connection with the 2017 lynching of four people in Jamshedpur. The victims were suspected of being child lifters, leading to the tragic mob violence.

The horrific incident occurred on May 18, 2017, at Nagadih in the Bagbeda police station area. Among the victims were Vikash Verma, his brother Gautam Verma, their grandmother Ramsakhi Devi, and Gangesh Gupta, who were mercilessly beaten to death by the mob.

Twenty-nine individuals were named in the FIR. Among them, five have been convicted, twenty acquitted, and four remain at large. The lawyers representing the victims, Shushil Jaiswal and Sudhir Kumar Pappu, announced that discussions on the punishment would take place on October 8.

