World News Summary: Global Events in Brief

Arab and Muslim countries have conveyed the potential consequences of Israeli annexation of the West Bank to Donald Trump, with Saudi Arabia confirming he understands their concerns. Trump assured reporters he would not support the move.

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership is under scrutiny amidst criticism of his economic focus. Discussions of a possible challenge arise from Labour MP Andy Burnham, amid discontent within the party ranks.

Legal proceedings against Sean 'Diddy' Combs continue as his lawyer argues against a prostitution charge, while he faces possible prison time. Meanwhile, tensions in Yemen and Nigeria reflect ongoing international conflicts.

