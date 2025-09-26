Left Menu

Ukraine's Resilience Thwarts Russia's Campaigns

Ukraine's military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Russia's spring and summer offensives fell short of their goals. Russia's attempt to control Donetsk and create buffer zones in Sumy and Kharkiv regions failed, despite using twice the artillery and a tactic of numerous small infantry assaults.

Russia's aggressive campaigns this year have not met their intended objectives, according to Ukraine's military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. He noted that Russia exerted significantly more artillery fire compared to Ukraine on the battlefield.

Speaking at a press meeting, Syrskyi highlighted the failure of Russian plans to establish buffer zones in Sumy and Kharkiv and to capture the city of Pokrovsk, as well as their struggle to seize full control of the Donetsk region. Russia currently holds over 70% of Donetsk but has been advancing slowly.

Syrskyi described a Russian tactic known as 'a thousand cuts,' which involves deploying numerous small infantry units to penetrate Ukrainian territory. These teams of 4-6 servicemen utilize natural terrain to advance. However, Ukraine's defensive strategy has disrupted these plans.

