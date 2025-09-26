Left Menu

Acquittal in High-Profile CPI(M) Activist Murder Case Raises Questions on Investigation

A district court acquitted nine BJP-RSS workers accused in the 2015 murder of CPI(M) activist O Preman, citing severe lapses in the police investigation. The trial began in March 2024 and included 65 witnesses. Defense highlighted the delayed FIR and absence of accused at the crime scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:52 IST
Acquittal in High-Profile CPI(M) Activist Murder Case Raises Questions on Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A district court on Friday acquitted nine BJP-RSS workers implicated in the murder of CPI(M) activist O Preman, raising serious questions over investigative procedures. The court cited significant lapses by the police as a pivotal reason for the acquittal.

O Preman, aged 45, was fatally attacked on February 25, 2015, in Chittariparamba, Kannur, succumbing to his injuries a day later. The accused, including Shyam Prasad—who died in a separate political clash in 2018—were initially charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Advocate P Premarajan, representing the defense, critiqued police handling, pointing out the delayed FIR registration and wrongful arraignment of the current accused. The trial saw 65 witnesses and 135 documents reviewed, ultimately establishing the absence of the accused at the crime scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gauge

Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gaug...

 Global
2
Ukraine's Tactical Resilience Disrupts Russian Offensives

Ukraine's Tactical Resilience Disrupts Russian Offensives

 Global
3
Landslides Halt Traffic on Key Shillong-Dawki Road

Landslides Halt Traffic on Key Shillong-Dawki Road

 India
4
JioBlackRock's New Flexi Cap Fund: A Game Changer in Indian Markets

JioBlackRock's New Flexi Cap Fund: A Game Changer in Indian Markets

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025