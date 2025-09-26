Acquittal in High-Profile CPI(M) Activist Murder Case Raises Questions on Investigation

A district court on Friday acquitted nine BJP-RSS workers implicated in the murder of CPI(M) activist O Preman, raising serious questions over investigative procedures. The court cited significant lapses by the police as a pivotal reason for the acquittal.

O Preman, aged 45, was fatally attacked on February 25, 2015, in Chittariparamba, Kannur, succumbing to his injuries a day later. The accused, including Shyam Prasad—who died in a separate political clash in 2018—were initially charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Advocate P Premarajan, representing the defense, critiqued police handling, pointing out the delayed FIR registration and wrongful arraignment of the current accused. The trial saw 65 witnesses and 135 documents reviewed, ultimately establishing the absence of the accused at the crime scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)