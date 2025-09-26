Kremlin Eyes Swift Restoration of Nord Stream
The Kremlin announced that the remaining section of the Nord Stream gas pipelines could be quickly restored. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed hope for the completion of a German-led investigation into blasts that damaged the Baltic Sea pipelines. A Ukrainian suspect was recently arrested in Italy.
The Kremlin announced on Friday that the remaining section of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, damaged three years ago, could be expedited for restoration from Russia to Germany. The pipelines were originally destroyed in a series of blasts.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov conveyed Russia's expectations for a German-led probe into the explosions, which targeted the pipeline under the Baltic Sea, to reach a conclusion soon.
In a recent development, an arrest was made in Italy; a Ukrainian man is suspected of executing the attacks for which Russia holds Kyiv accountable.
